Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu equals record, wins 5th PGTI tourney in a year

Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu equalled Ashok Kumar’s record of five PGTI wins in a season on Saturday, by winning the Indian Oil Servo Masters that concluded at Digboi Golf Links.

Twenty-five-year-old Sandhu, who had four wins on the PGTI circuit this season, carded a final round score of eight-under-64 to end up with an overall score of 17-under-271.

Sandhu, who won his maiden title at Digboi last year, collected the eighth title of his professional career on Saturday by winning the Indian Oil Servo Masters.

Sandhu, who took home a cheque of Rs 11,25,000 for Saturday’s win, also climbed to the top of the PGTI Order of Merit with a total earning of Rs 62,39,278 to maintain his lead over second-placed Manu Gandas.

As per details, Sandhu was the leader for the first two rounds before slipping to tied fourth and three shots off the leader at the end of the third round on Friday. He then went on to card a flawless final round of eight-under-64. Sandhu’s final round saw him sink a total of eight birdies, including four each on the front-nine and back-nine. The highlight , however, was Sandhu sinking a 15-foot putt to make a birdie on the 13th hole. “I generally don’t start an event well. But with my round of 63 here I told myself, if I can do it on day one, I can certainly do it on day four. The thought that inspired me at the start of the round today was that I began my golf in Assam, so I have a special connection with this place and therefore I have to do well here. The objective at the start of the tournament was to find maximum greens, which are generally small here. I managed to execute that plan well. I started a bit slow today but my game picked up after the front-nine,” said Sandhu after the title win.

Arjun Sharma of Greater Noida, the overnight leader by one shot, secured his second runner-up finish of the season after he managed a final round score of three-under-69 to have an overall total score of 15-under 273. Yashas Chandra MS of Mysore shot a final round score of six-under-66 to claim tied-third place at 13-under-275 along with Sri Lankan N Thangaraja. Pune golfer Udayan Mane claimed the fifth place with an overall score of 12-under-276.