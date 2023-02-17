Chandigarh’s Rose festival begins today; here’s a look at today’s highlights

After a hiatus of three years, the much-awaited Rose festival will begin Friday with a grand opening at the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden in Chandigarh’s Sector 16.

The festival will be inaugurated by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. Drum beats, playing of bands, and folk dance performances by different states, along with regional art forms and floral arrangements, will add colour to the event.

Apart from cultural events, yoga and meditation classes will be held during the three-day mega event. For the first time, a light and sound show is being organised from 7 pm. The festival is on till February 19.

There will be special cultural evenings on all three days based on the theme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, as part of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. It will be a full-fledged event after the three-year restrictions due to Covid. Figurines of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Mallika Sherawat, and Anil Kapoor will be showcased to enthrall the audience. The estimated cost of the programme is Rs 2.5 crore.

Highlights of the day

9 am to 10 am: Yoga and meditation class at Main stage

11 am: Inauguration of Rose festival

11.10 am: Brass and pipe band show

11.20 am: Flower arrangements and flower hat show

12.30 am: Folk dance competition

3 pm: Ragni and Fag, Artists from Haryana

3.30 pm: Ghoomar and Bhavai dance by renowned Rajasthani artists

4 pm: Rajasthani dance performance

4.30 pm: Kachi Ghodi (Live performance from artists from New Delhi)

5.30 pm: Showcasing figurines of Bollywood artists Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Mallika Sherawat

7 pm: Light and sound Show