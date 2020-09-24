Chandigarh’s recovery rate improves to 75 per cent

Chandigarh has tested 68,270 people so far. (Representational/File)

Chandigarh’s tally of coronavirus cases rallied to 10,725 on Wednesday, as the city reported 180 new cases. The UT Administration also reported 10 deaths, including several who died on earlier dates.

The city’s coronavirus death toll rose to 137 on Wednesday, while there are 2,537 active cases here, at present.

As many as 109 men tested positive and 71 women were diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection Wednesday.

As many as 225 people were discharged from various facilities. There are 179 Covid-19 positive patients at NHE in PGIMER and out of the total, 28 patients are in the ICU.

Among the 10 deaths were reported on Wednesday, a 46-year-old man from Mauli Jagran, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus and Covid-19 positive, died at GMCH-32 on September 21. A 53-year-old man from Sector 46, a case of B/L community acquired pneumonia, SARI and Covid-19, also died at GMCH-32 on September 22. A 76- year-old man from Sector 21, a Covid-19 patient at PGIMER, had died on September 19. A 75-year-old man from Sector 38, a case of SARI and Covid-19, passed away at GMSH-16 on September 23. A 47- year-old man from Khuda Jassu, a case of IgA Nephropathy, community acquired pneumonia, post-renal transplant, and Covid-19 passed away at GMSH-16 on September 22.

A 72-year-old man from Sector 47, who was brought dead to GMSH-16 on September 19, tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously. An 82-year-old man from Sector 15, a case of diabetes mellitus, ARDS, and Covid-19 passed away at Fortis Hospital, Mohali on September 21. A 60-year-old woman from Sector 44, a known case of Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia, and Covid-19 positive, died at GMCH-32 on September 22. A 69-year-old woman from Sector 40 died at PGIMER due to Covid-19 infection on September 15. An 80-year-old man from Sector 36, Covid-19 positive, had died at PGIMER on September 14.

As per the latest data, 9,098 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive. The active ratio is 23.7 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 24 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.3 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 57,905 samples were tested. Average growth rate is 3 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 3 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 75 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 75 have recovered from the virus.

