Chandigarh’s new fear economy: Traders, club owners turn to bouncers as security concerns grow

What was once a service largely associated with nightclubs and VIP events is increasingly becoming part of everyday life for businessmen, traders and even families in Chandigarh.

Over the past four months, the city has witnessed a sharp rise in demand for bouncers and private security personnel, driven by concerns over targeted shootings, extortion threats and a string of violent incidents reported across Punjab, Haryana and the Chandigarh region.

According to one of Chandigarh’s leading security agencies, nearly 300 individuals and establishments — including jewellers, chemists, property dealers, businessmen and hospitality operators — have sought private security services in recent months.

“Earlier, security was mainly sought by politicians, celebrities or a handful of businessmen. Today, ordinary traders, jewellers, chemists and property dealers are approaching us for personal and family safety,” said the head of a security agency, requesting anonymity.

Industry insiders say fear, rather than status, is driving the trend.

“Most clients are not looking for showmanship. They are worried about their safety. Business owners have to step out every day, attend offices, collect payments and meet clients. Many now feel safer with security personnel around them,” the agency owner said.

The changing security landscape is visible across Chandigarh. Club owners have increased the number of bouncers at entrances, businessmen are being accompanied by guards, and security personnel are increasingly stationed outside private residences.

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Security extends to families

The demand is no longer confined to commercial establishments.

Several businessmen have hired security personnel not only for their offices and showrooms but also for their homes and family members.

According to security agencies, guards are increasingly being deployed outside residences, accompanying children to colleges and escorting families during travel and routine outings.

Sources said the Kumar brothers, who have recently been in the spotlight, reportedly engaged at least 15 private security personnel in addition to police protection.

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Nightlife sector sees major shift

The city’s nightlife industry has witnessed one of the most visible changes.

Club owners who previously deployed three bouncers at entrances have, in many cases, doubled that number. Additional personnel are stationed inside venues, particularly on weekends.

Security agencies say the role of bouncers has evolved significantly.

“Earlier, they were expected to handle drunken altercations and maintain discipline. Today, they are expected to identify potential threats, monitor suspicious groups and act as the first line of defence during emergencies,” an agency operator said.

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The enhanced security arrangements follow incidents involving armed individuals at entertainment venues across the region.

Sources in the hospitality industry said some club owners have reduced their physical presence at establishments, preferring to monitor operations remotely.

“There is a sense of nervousness. Earlier, I would visit my club every evening. Now I rarely go. I have changed my number and do not share it widely,” said a club owner.

Business owners, however, have fewer options.

“Someone running a jewellery showroom or property business has to physically attend work every day. They cannot stay away. That is why they are increasingly hiring security personnel,” said a businessman.

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How the business works

Security agencies broadly classify their services into three categories.

The first involves unarmed personnel deployed for crowd management and visible deterrence. The second consists of trained security professionals who accompany clients during travel, business meetings and public appearances.

The third and most sought-after category comprises personnel holding valid all-India firearm permits, enabling them to carry weapons legally across states.

The cost varies according to the level of protection.

Security personnel with all-India firearm permits typically charge around Rs 65,000 per month, while those without such permits charge about Rs 50,000.

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For temporary assignments, unarmed personnel generally charge around Rs 2,000 per shift, while licensed armed guards may charge nearly Rs 4,000.

A shortage of manpower

Ironically, while demand is rising, the workforce is shrinking.

One agency owner said his active workforce had fallen from nearly 280 personnel to around 170.

Some workers cite growing security risks, while others complain about being routinely questioned during police investigations following violent incidents.

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“When there is a shooting or a clash, security personnel present at the venue are among the first people questioned. Many workers do not want that pressure,” an operator said.

The challenge is compounded by difficulties in securing legally compliant armed personnel. Security agencies say all-India firearm permits are rare and difficult to obtain, limiting the pool of available armed guards.

Many bouncers who had migrated from villages in Punjab and Haryana to work in Chandigarh’s hospitality sector have also begun returning home, citing safety concerns following a series of violent incidents.

Rise of a fear economy

Security agencies describe the current trend as the emergence of a “fear economy”, where concerns over personal safety are generating demand for private protection services beyond traditional VIP circles.

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What was once viewed as a luxury for the wealthy is increasingly being seen as a necessity by traders, businessmen and professionals.

The result is a rapidly expanding private security industry operating alongside conventional policing, reflecting how concerns over safety are reshaping everyday life in the city.

Threat perception fuels rush for arms licences

The growing demand for private security is being mirrored by an increase in applications for arms licences.

According to records with the Deputy Commissioner’s office, 45 individuals have been granted arms licences in Chandigarh over the past 18 months after undergoing the prescribed verification process.

Officials said several more applications are under consideration, with applicants citing security concerns, business rivalries, extortion threats, family disputes and other perceived risks.

Under existing rules, obtaining an arms licence requires applicants to establish a genuine need. Applications undergo extensive scrutiny, including police verification, background checks, examination of criminal records and assessment of the threat claimed.

Officials stressed that merely wanting to own a firearm is not sufficient grounds for approval.

Sources familiar with the process said many applicants cite immediate threats to life and personal safety, but only a small proportion ultimately receive licences after detailed verification.

“People who feel vulnerable often view an arms licence as an additional layer of security. In many cases, applicants believe possessing a licensed weapon offers psychological reassurance even if they never intend to use it,” said a former official associated with the licensing process.

Authorities also emphasise that licence holders must comply with strict regulations governing the storage, transportation and use of firearms. Violations can result in suspension or cancellation of licences and may attract criminal proceedings.

Even so, applications continue to reach authorities, indicating that for a growing number of Chandigarh residents, the search for personal security is increasingly extending beyond CCTV cameras, private guards and police patrols to licensed firearms as well.