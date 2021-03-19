Chandigarh’s mask challaning graph dwindles amid virus surge in city

On November 26, the fine was made doubled to Rs 1,000 for the violation. The highest fine amount, Rs 32,52,500, was collected in December 2020. (Express File/Kamleshwar Singh)

OVER THE past five months, there has been a steep drop in the number of people being fined for not wearing masks in Chandigarh, amid the recent spike in Covid cases.

The challaning graph had witnessed a jump in December 2020, when the highest number of challans (4,597 out of 11,536) in the last five months, were issued.

A total 11,536 challans were issued between November, 2020 and March 17, 2021. A total of Rs 72,34,500 fine was also collected from violators in last five months.

A total of 2,279 challans were issued in November, 2020, 4,597 challans were issued in December, 2020, 2,578 challans were issued in January 2021, 1,368 people were challaned in February and 732 challans were issued till March 17. The challan drive for not wearing face masks in the city was started in June 2020.

The highest number of challans was issued in July 2020, when 5,929 people were fined Rs 500 each for not wearing masks.

Sources said there is another aspect to this. “People are using face masks in adequate number than earlier. And various reasons are responsible for this. These days, maximum police force is engaged in maintaining law and order duties, controlling rallies/protests, traffic duties along with VIP/VVIPs duties. Despite this, we have ensured the presence of at least two police personnel from every police beat with the deputed Specific Incident Officers (SIOs) for challaning people at public places. SIOs are being deputed by the

administration through area SDMs,” said a police officer.

SP (UT) Ketan Bansal said, “Fresh instructions were issued to all SHOs for resuming strict challan drives against people without face masks. SDPOs were asked to provide at least two cops with all administrative officers deputed for challaning the people.”

So far, police have issued a total 23,614 challans since after assuming the challan drive in June 2020. Rs 500 was the fine for not wearing face mask in the city till November 2020.

On November 26, the fine was made doubled to Rs 1,000 for the violation. The highest fine amount, Rs 32,52,500, was collected in December 2020.

On Wednesday UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore had instructed DGP Sanjay Baniwal for strict challan drives against people not wearing masks in public places. The instructions came after the Centre flagged the increasing number of Covid cases in Chandigarh.