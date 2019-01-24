Chandigarh’s IPS strength to go up by 2 after January 26

The Chandigarh police will get two more IPS officers after January 26, taking its strength of IPS officers to eight but the number will still remain short compared to other Union Territories. Chandigarh police has the strength of 5,551 police personnel, including 23 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 59 inspectors and 322 sub-inspectors (SIs). The population of Chandigarh is approximately 11.98 lakh.

There are 22 IPS officers serving in Lakshadweep, 12 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, six in Puducherry, three in Dadar and Nagar Haveli, and four in Daman and Diu. Two IPS officers, including 2004 batch AGMUT cadre Omvir Singh and 2015 cadre Vineet Kumar will join the Chandigarh police after January 26.

Both the IPS officers are now in Delhi, holding the charge of additional commissioner of police (ACP), vigilance, and assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Nangoli, outer Delhi, respectively. Six IPS officers serving in Chandigarh are DGP Sanjay Beniwal, DIG OP Mishra, SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, SSP Shashank Anand, ASP Niharika Bhatt and ASP Neha Yadav. SP Ravi Kumar, who was holding the charge of SP crime and operations, was transferred to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He was relieved from Chandigarh police on January 21.

The postings of the two IPS officers in Chandigarh are not yet confirmed. DGP (UT) Sanjay Beniwal said, “They were assigned the departments by the UT administration through its adviser Manoj Kumar Parida.” Another IPS officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The posts of IPS officers of AGMUT cadre in UTs keep changing as the decision is taken by the ministry of home affairs. The population of Chandigarh is increasing. In the past six years, five new police stations came, new traffic zones were constructed, definitely, Chandigarh needs more IPS officers.”

Subhash Sagar, a retired DSP of Chandigarh police, said, “Chandigarh’s population and crime graph are going up but the interest of Chandigarh police personnel is ignored. MHA should promote UT cadre officers who can run the department better.”

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data of 2017, Chandigarh was second, after Delhi, in cases of rape and property related crimes.