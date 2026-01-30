Chandigarh’s ice warriors script history on borrowed skates

When the Chandigarh men’s ice-hockey team clinched a historic silver medal at the Khelo India Winter Games in Leh earlier this week, losing 2-3 to the Indian Army in a dramatic final, coach Gaurav Raheja found himself thinking back to humbler days. Just a year ago, his players were competing in rented shoes, still grappling with the unfamiliar feel of blades on ice.

The men’s team, which fought back from a 2-0 deficit in the final, and the women’s team, which secured a bronze medal, returned to Chandigarh on Thursday to a warm reception. For Raheja, an international player himself, the twin podium finishes marked a turning point for a city that barely has access to ice.

“Last year’s Khelo India Games were the first time the Chandigarh men’s and women’s teams had competed in ice hockey,” Raheja said. “We could not reach the semi-finals, but it was a huge learning experience. Our players train in inline hockey with wheels. On ice, they had to adjust to blades, braking and edges. Teams from Ladakh, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir or Uttarakhand grow up on ice. Our players only get ice time during camps or tournaments. That is why this silver and bronze feel special.”

The Chandigarh men began with a 5-2 win over Jammu and Kashmir before suffering a 1-10 loss to the Indian Army. They bounced back with a 6-1 win over Himachal Pradesh and then beat home favourites Ladakh 3-2 in a tense semi-final. Trailing by one goal, Chandigarh struck three times, with Gurtej Singh Bhatti scoring twice and captain Unnatveer Singh adding the decisive goal.

Bhatti, who scored 11 goals in the tournament and attended the Indian camp in Dehradun for the U18 Asian Winter Games, traced his journey to family inspiration. “I started inline hockey in 2012 after watching my sister Gunika Bhatti play,” he said. “The Dehradun camp helped us prepare for ice. Skating is similar, but braking and using edges are different. The win over Ladakh gave us confidence that we can be among India’s best.”

Captain Unnatveer Singh, 23, began as a speed skater before shifting to inline hockey and also played in the Indian Ice Hockey League in Dehradun. In the final, Chandigarh erased a two-goal deficit through strikes by Bhatti and Birshanjeet Singh before Padma Norboo scored the late winner for the Army.

“Matching the Indian Army in the final gave us huge motivation,” Unnatveer said. “Beating Ladakh in the semi-final made us believe we can aim for the title next year.”

The Chandigarh women’s team opened with a 3-1 win over Telangana, followed by a 1-10 loss to Ladakh. They lost 1-10 in the semi-final but bounced back in the bronze medal match, beating Himachal Pradesh 4-3 in sudden death, with captain Gunita Bhatti scoring the winner.

“Only three of us had played last year,” Gunita said. “In Chandigarh, we play on concrete or Kota stone. We only get ice in Dehradun or Khelo India. This shows we belong at the national level. An ice rink here will boost us.”

Assistant coach Chetanpreet Singh said the medals proved Chandigarh’s depth. “Our players are no lesser than any other team. An ice skating rink here will benefit the entire region,” he said.

Asked about their favourite team, Gurtej, Unnatveer and Gunita said in unison: “The NHL team Edmonton Oilers.”

Ice Hockey Association of India president Gurpreet Singh Bakshi and secretary Harjinder Singh lauded the teams. Bakshi said the performances underlined the need for infrastructure. “Players benefited from the indoor ice rink in Dehradun. Hill states have rinks, but Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana do not. We will raise the matter with the UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. It will help players immensely,” he said.

For a city that trains on concrete and borrows ice time in distant camps, Chandigarh’s ice warriors have skated into history.