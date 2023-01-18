Chandigarh’s GMSH-16 to provide free emergency care to trauma, stroke patients

Starting this week, the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH 16) in Chandigarh will provide free emergency treatment to patients of trauma, strokes, accidents and myocardial infarction for the first 24 hours irrespective of their income status, said health authorities. Moreover, senior citizens of Chandigarh above the age of 80 years can enjoy complete health care facilities free of cost, they said.

The emergency services will be provided at the request of the patient or the attendant. After 24 hours, the treatment would be given as per the criteria being followed in the hospital, and based on the recommendation from the head of the department and approval of the deputy medical superintendent, medical superintendent, and director of health services, officials said.

“Patients with a certified disability above 40 per cent in all age groups and who are residents of Chandigarh, will also be provided free treatment. We are in the process of stocking up on all basic medicines and other necessary things in place so that we can have all basic systems in place and start the scheme,” explains Dr Suman Singh, Director of Health Services.

Those under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and with a medical facility from their employer etc will be treated as per the existing system, said Singh.

The hospital, on an average, has about 300 to 350 patients daily in the emergency wing. According to Dr Singh, many patients after receiving immediate treatment and screening are shifted to the department concerned, so that the emergency is not overburdened.