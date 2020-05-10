Chandigarh’s first patient, her brother donate blood for plasma therapy to PGI

The therapy involves transfusing the blood plasma of a recovered Covid-19 patient into a critically-ill patient. (Representational) The therapy involves transfusing the blood plasma of a recovered Covid-19 patient into a critically-ill patient. (Representational)

The 23-year-old woman, who was the first to test positive for Covid-19 in the city, and her brother, who had also contracted the virus, voluntarily donated their blood for convalescent plasma therapy trials to be conducted at Post Graduate institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

The brother and sister from Sector 21 have recovered from Covid-19 and their plasma can prove to be useful in treating critically-ill Covid-19 patients through convalescent plasma therapy.

The therapy involves transfusing the blood plasma of a recovered Covid-19 patient into a critically-ill patient. The plasma of the recovered patient will have antibodies to the pathogen, SARS-CoV-2, which can potentially aid a critically-ill patient in fighting off the infection.

“We have blood from two patients now and we have identified more potential donors and should be able to collect more blood plasma by next week,” said Dr R R Sharma, head of transfusion medicine at PGIMER. The blood for plasma therapy can be donated by a recovered patient only 28 days after their date of recovery. Furthermore, the hospital needs to find a blood type match in the critically-ill patient before transfusing the plasma. “Hopefully, we will be able to make a bank of all blood types soon and start catering to the patients,” says Dr Sharma.

The plasma therapy trails at PGIMER were approved by the ICMR on May 1.

