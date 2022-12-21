scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Chandigarh’s first green corridors to come up along Patiala Ki Rao, N-choe

The Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 strives to motivate the citizens of Chandigarh to use cycles as a preferred mode of transport.

Patiala Ki Rao. (File)

The UT administration, after a meeting on Tuesday, decided that the city’s first two — of 11 planned green corridors mentioned in Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 to cater to non-motorised transport vehicles — will be carved out at Patiala Ki Rao and along the N-choe.

Tuesday’s meeting, which was chaired by Adviser to Chandigarh Administrator Dharam Pal, saw officials discussing in length the development of two corridors on a priority basis — corridor number 1 (along the Patiala Ki Rao) and corridor number 5 (along N-choe).

The approximate length of corridor number 1 is 9 kilometres and that of corridor number 5 is 8 kilometres.

Adviser Dharam Pal, during the meeting, directed officials to put in place all the planned green corridors in a phased manner. The administration’s engineering department was to make and provide technical feasibility reports of the said corridors in coordination with the forest department.

On Tuesday, a presentation regarding the 11 green corridors was made by the Department of Urban Planning before the Adviser.

Officials said that Tuesday’s meeting also saw deliberations on the need to strengthen the use of non-motorised transport vehicles for environmental considerations and also the need to segregate non-motorised vehicle flow on roads from others.

Cycles as preferred mode of transport



Chandigarh’s engineering department was therefore directed to complete upgradation work of existing cycle tracks as quickly as possible.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 09:01:42 am
