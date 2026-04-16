Chandigarh’s first flyover gets go-ahead, Panchkula firm gets the project

The UT administration has since forwarded details of the finalised agency to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhApr 16, 2026 09:10 PM IST
Tribune Chowk flyover ChandigarhChandigarh's long-stalled Tribune Chowk flyover has cleared its final administrative hurdle. (Image generated using AI)
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After years of delays, Chandigarh’s first flyover at Tribune Chowk is finally set to take off, with the UT administration finalising Panchkula-based Singla Constructions as the L1 agency for the project. The firm has quoted the lowest bid of Rs 147 crore, which has now been accepted and locked in.

The UT administration has since forwarded details of the finalised agency to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), though a formal communication from the Ministry is yet to be received.

According to a senior officer of the Chandigarh Engineering Department, work is set to begin in May. The project is to be completed within two years of the formal allotment of work.

On Thursday, Chief Secretary H. Rajesh Prasad sought details from the Secretary, Engineering, who apprised him that the proposal for approval of the construction of a flyover, rotary, and underpass at Tribune Chowk, aimed at easing traffic congestion, has been sent to MoRTH. The work is proposed to be initiated in May after receipt of approval from the Ministry.

Having faced a series of hurdles over seven years, the Tribune Chowk flyover project has repeatedly hung in the balance, including a legal challenge before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, before finally seeing the light of day.

Activist Paveela Bali, speaking to The Indian Express, said, “I don’t understand, the initial amount was Rs 850 crore and now it is this low. Though I was against the cutting of trees and not the flyover itself, it should not start from the point it is starting now.”

THE PLAN

The flyover, which will span a 1.6 km stretch, has been planned after prolonged deliberations. The administration had recommended building a flyover at Tribune Chowk owing to severe congestion, with the initial plan noting that approximately 1.50 lakh vehicles, including around 1.35 lakh passenger cars, cross the area daily. MoRTH gave its nod following high-level discussions between the Ministry and the UT administration in New Delhi. As per the initial plan, the flyover is proposed to begin approximately 200 metres past the GMCH-32 roundabout, cross over Tribune Chowk on National Highway-5, and extend up to 300 metres beyond the existing railway overbridge on Dakshin Marg.

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The administration received 12 bids in the tenders floated in February this year.

THE LONG WAIT

The project was originally approved by MoRTH on February 11, 2019. It soon ran into delays over environmental concerns, after it emerged that several trees would need to be felled. In response to a petition filed by the Run Club, the Punjab and Haryana High Court imposed a stay on the felling of nearly 700 trees required for construction along the Dakshin Marg and Purv Marg corridors. The stay, granted on November 20, 2019, effectively stalled progress for several years.

However, on May 1 last year, the High Court lifted the stay. Following this, and accounting for updated construction rates and inflation, the UT Engineering Department submitted a revised cost estimate of Rs 245 crore to MoRTH before the project was eventually put to tender, with Singla Constructions emerging as the lowest bidder at Rs 147 crore.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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