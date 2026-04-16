Chandigarh’s first flyover gets go-ahead, Panchkula firm gets the project

After years of delays, Chandigarh’s first flyover at Tribune Chowk is finally set to take off, with the UT administration finalising Panchkula-based Singla Constructions as the L1 agency for the project. The firm has quoted the lowest bid of Rs 147 crore, which has now been accepted and locked in.

The UT administration has since forwarded details of the finalised agency to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), though a formal communication from the Ministry is yet to be received.

According to a senior officer of the Chandigarh Engineering Department, work is set to begin in May. The project is to be completed within two years of the formal allotment of work.