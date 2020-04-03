Chandigarh’s first COVID-19 patient tests negative, another discharged

Another patient from the city, a 26-year-old female doctor admitted to PGIMER who had tested negative for the disease on Saturday, was discharged on Wednesday night. (AP file Photo/Mahesh Kumar A/File) Another patient from the city, a 26-year-old female doctor admitted to PGIMER who had tested negative for the disease on Saturday, was discharged on Wednesday night. (AP file Photo/Mahesh Kumar A/File)

THE FIRST COVID-19 patient from the city, a 23-year-old girl from Sector 21 who had a travel history from the UK, has finally tested negative for the disease. The patient, who is completely asymptomatic has been in the ward for the past 17 days, and a hospital spokesperson claims will be discharged hopefully within the next few days. Another patient from the city, a 26-year-old female doctor admitted to PGIMER who had tested negative for the disease on Saturday, was discharged on Wednesday night.

Along with the first patient, her mother, as well as another patient from the city — a resident of Sector 30 with travel history from Dubai — also tested negative for the disease on Thursday. All are completely asymptomatic as of now. “We will test all three again just to be sure, and then make the decision to discharge them. We are hopeful they have completely recovered,” a spokesperson for the hospital said.

“I didn’t even know I have tested negative. I was told my sample was incorrect so they cannot be sure and that they will have to test me and my mother again,” said the first patient from the city. She added that she had been quarantined for over 17 days and looks forward to go back home.

As for the patient who has been discharged, she had already tested negative for the disease multiple times and was sent back home late on Wednesday night. “She recovered quite fast because she came here straight from the airport.

Plus, she is a doctor herself, so she knew how to take the best possible precautions through it all,” said a spokesperson from PGIMER, from where the patient was discharged.

