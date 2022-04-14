Chandigarh’s draft cycling policy The need for a policy, infrastructure, incentives

With Chandigarh roads creaking under a high density of vehicles, the city’s administration is now looking forward to making cycling an alternate means of transport for short distances. As the Chandigarh Smart City Officials discussed the draft cycling policy, which is being framed, in a first, by a city, we look at what the policy is, incentives it offers to those who cycle to work and the connectivity in Chandigarh.

Why, according to the administration, is there a need to have a cycling policy?

In a city like Chandigarh that sees one of the highest vehicle density and number of four wheelers increasing as compared to two wheelers post Covid, cycling is being viewed as an environment-friendly activity as it is free of emissions and noise.

According to the officials, cycling policy can be a powerful tool for the government to encourage cycling in the city. “Promotion of cycling as a means of travelling is one of the policy tools that can contribute for sustainable urban travel. Cycling now-a-days is attracting international attention as an environmentally friendly, clean, sustainable mode of transport, since the bicycle does not pollute or create noise and it has potential to be an alternative to cars for short distance travel in urban areas,”as per the draft.

Does Chandigarh offer proper infrastructure for cyclists?

Chandigarh though has a vast network of cycle tracks laid, in comparison to other cities, yet there is an immediate need to maintain the existing infrastructure. Majority of the cycle tracks either have some sort of obstruction or are ill maintained. Some tracks also have rough patches which make the ride tough for cyclists. Even the public bike sharing project introduced by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited is suffering from various technical glitches.

Is there anything in the policy that suggests safety of cyclists too?

Where cyclists have the fear of accidents, the draft policy focuses on physical security and social safety as prime determinants for making public bike-sharing conducive. It is stated that cycle tracks should be planned with design principles that optimise natural surveillance with strategies such as adequate street lighting, street vendors, and active frontages to provide a secure environment for vulnerable cyclists, particularly women and children. Not just this, it also mentioned to enhance safety by creating safe refuge points for women and persons with disabilities by introducing 24×7 CCTV surveillance and panic buttons. The document also specifies that fear of cycling, due to accidents, can be avoided by increasing the length of cycle tracks/ NMT lanes, and to also project that cycling is a matter of pride over driving a car.

What would be the incentives for people who cycle to work- both in government and private establishments?

Special incentives like half-a-day earned leave credited for every seven days cycled, or half-a-day casual leave granted every week, commendation certificates, awards for using cycle to commute, are some of the incentives mentioned in the policy. The policy focuses not just on incentives to employees cycling to work but also upgrading of infrastructure to encourage cyclists. It was stated that each government or private workspace must have a separate policy to encourage commuting to work by cycle. A cycle parking space with roof, facilities such as shower rooms and space for drying cycling clothes, cycles for borrowing for short trips from the office, etc., ought to be there.

Does the policy focus on need to have better connectivity through cycle tracks?

The draft policy views cycling as a major alternate mode of transport for short distances, and according to the same, the provision for safer and better section of roads or cycle tracks is the best way to promote it. It is said that about 60 km of cycle network has been identified with proposed cycle underpasses across V-2 or V-3 roads. In addition, the existing cycle tracks along V3 roads should be improved and provided with proper integration, along with the zebra crossing near intersection,” the draft states.The document mentions the need to have provision of cycle tracks in a way that they can be easily integrated with the various other modes of public transport for better connectivity. Cycle tracks must also be well-connected with major areas of work, entertainment, commercial, green areas, etc,. it states.