Chandigarh’s craters continue to plague citizens as MC twiddles thumbs

The planned city of Chandigarh is grappling with bad potholed roads for over a year and half, despite the administration having been provided funds for road work in December last year.

Be it Hallomajra, Dhanas, sectors 8, 9, 10, internal sector roads, near the roundabout or the main road stretches, the potholes are everywhere. Asked why even patchwork had not been done, Municipal Chief Engineer Shailender said, “Road re-carpeting work will begin on September 21 or 22 now because the rains have stopped. In the first phase, previous work of Rs. 33 crore will be done and the rest in the next phase.”

After the funds were received in December last year, the files kept moving till the time it was peak winters and road work had to be stopped. It was then deferred till mid-February and before work could begin, the lockdown happened.

Even as councilors had stated that this was the right time to make roads, officials said that only urgent work has to be done as per guidelines. During the lockdown, renovation of the municipal corporation building was going on but road work couldn’t begin.

As unlock by the government began with ease of restrictions, road work again went slow till monsoons started. And now again, officials are waiting for monsoons to bid adieu officially.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said road work should begin on priority and a target be set that within a month, all roads that are in bad shape be re-carpeted. “There are elderly, there are people who suffer from spine problems, cardiac problems… they also travel on these roads,” he said.

Chandigarh Newsline in a series of stories had highlighted how government funds had gone down the drain as roads which were re-carpeted developed potholes. Following the campaign, the civic body had begun filling up the craters, but the situation went back to square one later.

The civic body manages 80 per cent of roads in the city. All V3, V4, V5, V6, parkings, local roads are managed by them. The UT Administration manages V1 and V2 roads of the city.

