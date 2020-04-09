Chandigarh’s COVID-19 management plan: Three types of hospitals, sealing of borders with Mohali

Even if the lockdown ends, though now probability is less, yet Chandigarh will consider extending the curfew due to its proximity with Mohali. Jaipal Singh Even if the lockdown ends, though now probability is less, yet Chandigarh will consider extending the curfew due to its proximity with Mohali. Jaipal Singh

Three types of hospitals for mild, moderate and severe cases, sealing of borders touching Mohali are some of the key points of COVID management action plan, draft of which is prepared by the Chandigarh Administration to fight COVID-19.

As of now, there is one COVID hospital — Nehru building in PGI that has been made a COVID hospital for all the patients. All patients even if they have mild, severe or moderate symptoms are as of now at Nehru building.

Under the new management plan, three venues will be converted into three hospitals catering to specific symptoms of people. This will help in providing specific kind of care that is required in each hospital. Health workers will accordingly be deployed in the hospitals.

Another point that forms part of management plan is intensive sealing of borders of Mohali or Himachal Pradesh.

“We have to seal the borders, especially adjoining Mohali, intensively as it is turned into a hotspot with maximum cases now. The villages of Chandigarh adjoin Mohali in such a way that if movement is not stopped, cluster will be affected. In villages here, 10-10 people are staying in one house and if one person gets it from the neighbouring village, the whole family here will get affected and this will lead to community spreading,” a senior officer of the administration said.

Even if the lockdown ends, though now probability is less, yet Chandigarh will consider extending the curfew due to its proximity with Mohali.

“Chandigarh doesn’t have its own production, be it milk or vegetables. It comes from Punjab mostly and the movement is fluid. The movement has to be controlled. If we open the borders, there is going to be extreme threat since there will be inflow from Mohali,” the officer added.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida said that in the COVID management plan, other than three hospitals and sealing borders, maintaining supply line of medicine equipment and that of essential items and milk and vegetables will be maintained.

“Permission to all vendors carrying the essential commodities will be given because supply has to be maintained. Also, if there is a crisis, we may deploy government vehicles to carry the essentials back from borders to Chandigarh,” an official added.

The COVID management action plan suggests separate measures for cremation of any patient who dies of COVID.

The action plan says that any patient who dies of COVID will be cremated as per COVID protocols. This will be done so that there is no risk of contracting the disease. All ambulances which will carry the dead body will be sanitised thoroughly after the cremation.

Another thing mentioned in the plan is the rest of health workers on a rotation basis.

As of now all the health workers are deployed and their services are sought. The action plan suggests that the workers will be given rest on a rotation basis so that they do not fall ill due to over working.

Another key point in the management plan is care about stranded labour.

Provision of shelter homes would be created for the labour that is stranded in Chandigarh. If the need arises, the number of shelter homes will be increased so as to distance the labour.

Cooked food packets, masks and other essential things will be made available in these shelter homes for them.

At the same time, provision of mobile ATM vans will be made available sector-wise in each area so that movement of people to banks may be restricted.

Lockdown likely to continue

There are high chances that the lockdown in the city will be extended after April 14, even if the number of cases in Chandigarh have now gone down from 18 to 11.

“No authority is ready to take the risk of lifting the curfew as of now. Things would have been different if Mohali too maintained less numbers but now having a hotspot just in close proximity of Chandigarh has to be pondered over,” the officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.