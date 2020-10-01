Chandigarh’s cinema halls to reopen from October 15

MHA directives stated that cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity in areas outside the containment zones only, for which SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. (Photo: Express Archive)

The Cinema halls in Chandigarh are set to reopen from October 15, with 50 per cent capacity. UT Adviser Manoj Parida said that cinemas will reopen from the said date while they will decide on schools in the war room meeting.

UT will be following the guidelines of Centre on unlock 5 which permits reopening of cinemas, theatres/multiplexes with 50 per cent capacity.

Guidelines have also stated that entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open with effect from October 15, for which the SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The government has left the decision of reopening of schools and coaching institutions to the respective government of the states and the Union Territories.

About reopening of schools and coaching institutions, Adviser Parida said that the decision would be taken in the war room meeting only.

The UT Cadre Educational Employees’ Union has already requested that students may not be called to the schools as COVID-19 is spreading.

According to the Central government guidelines in unlock 5, state/ UT governments may take a decision in respect of re-opening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner. It was specified that the decision will be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to certain conditions like online/ distance learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and will be encouraged.

It is also said that while schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so. Also, students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents and attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent.

If Chandigarh goes ahead with reopening of schools, it will prepare its own standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools ad institutions based on the SOP to be issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DOSEL), Ministry of Education, keeping local requirements in view.

