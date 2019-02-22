Chandigarh’s Burari jail inmates to be trained for jobs, employed in shop after release

The inmates of Chandigarh’s Burail jail will be trained for various courses under the Skill-India programme and after their release will be given jobs at “Srijan” shop, which was opened on Thursday. The jail officials said that a company named, ‘Bridge India Foundation’ has been contacted for the project, wherein their team will train the inmates.

The team will come to the jail and train the inmates for data-entry operator, office management, store management, reception handling etc. The duration of the courses vary from three to six months or even more. After their release, the trained inmates will be offered a job in the shop.

At present the new shop-cum-flat (SCF) of Burail jail, Srijan, is being taken care by the jail staff. OP Mishra, IG Prisons, Chandigarh, told Chandigarh Newsline that inmates of jail will be given training as per their credentials and interest, and those selected will be trained for different courses including hospitality, management, and data entry operator, while the eligible ones will be surely given job offer at the shop.

The authorities are contacting various NGO’s for providing training to the inmates. AIG Prisons, Chandigarh, Virat said that at present for the sweets, candles, wooden furniture or any other items prepared, the inmates get wage as per jail manual.