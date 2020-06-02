Chandigarh’s borders open today; new guidelines for shops, offices

No mandatory pass will be required to enter the UT from other states. Express photo by Jaipal Singh. No mandatory pass will be required to enter the UT from other states. Express photo by Jaipal Singh.

The UT administration ordered the opening of Chandigarh’s borders and issued a new set of orders along with guidelines Monday. However these will not apply to the containment zones in the city.

No mandatory pass will be required to enter the UT from other states. However, random screening will be done at the border and visitors will be advised self-monitoring for 14 days.

The administration issued orders that the UT’s residents, desirous of taking ‘travel pass’ to visit other states can apply online to the district magistrate. “Only people outside containment zone will be issued such passes. DM will take a decision regarding eligibility,” it said.

Shop timings changed

The shop timings will be from 10 am to 8 pm. However, for shops, selling essential items, such as bread, milk, medicines, vegetable etc, time restriction will not apply. The odd even scheme as applicable to specific markets earlier will continue, officials said.

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal had written to the administration about the same timing. The UT administration said weekly closure of shops that the notification had issued prior to the lockdown will apply. “The odd-even stipulations announced in the May 18 order of Chandigarh administration will continue with respect to all markets specified therein. The same will apply to the street vendors too,” it was said.

Select community centres to open from June 8

The administration allowed opening of selected community centres for holding marriage functions (50 persons) and last rites ceremonies (20 persons) from June 8. The civic body had recently cancelled 493 bookings during the lockdown period.

Govt offices to have 100 % staff from June 8

Government offices will function from 10 am to 5.30 pm with a lunch break from 1 pm to 1.30 pm with 75 per cent staff. From June 8, the head of department can call 100 per cent staff if required.

“Defence and security services, health and family welfare, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire services, disaster management services, NIC, customs, FCI, NCC, NYK and municipal services will function without any restrictions,” it was stated.

Central government offices, offices of neighbouring states, banks etc. will have different timings to avoid simultaneous travel by office-goers and congestion on roads. People will be able to meet officers for work between 11 am to 12 pm, preferably with prior appointments.

Private offices can call 100 % staff from June 8

Private offices can call 100 per cent staff from June 8 and 75 per cent from Tuesday. “They will be free to call 100 per cent staff to office, if needed. Both government, private offices and other firms will encourage employees to work from home. Workplaces will be regularly sanitised and distance maintained,” the administration said.

Barber shops, salons to open today

Salons and barber shops will be allowed to open on Tuesday. Spa, massage centres, swimming pools will remain closed.

Mandis

Apni mandis/day markets in the city will remain closed till further orders. The wholesale market in Sector 26 will remain open. The temporary functioning of vegetables and fruits traders at ISBT, Sector 17 will continue.

Restaurants

Restaurants and hotels will be allowed to open from June 8. The SOP is awaited. Takeaways will also be allowed.

Confusion over two-wheelers

While Mohali has allowed two people on a two-wheeler, Chandigarh still allows only the driver and no pillion rider. This has led to confusion about whether while entering the UT, a pillion rider coming from Mohali would have to get down as UT allows just one person.

