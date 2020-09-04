Chandigarh’s bars peg hopes on innovation to ensure safety, revival

With the Chandigarh administration giving permission to open bars with proper protocols in place, bar owners are coming up with innovative methods to ensure safety of customers and their staff in the times of coronavirus outbreak. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

ATM bar machines, liquor banks to book a choice of liquor online before reaching the venue, drinks with immunity boosting snacks, mechanical dishwashers to eliminate touch, live music with the permission to shake a leg at ones’ respective seat and pegs in disposable cutlery— bars and pubs are making strides to alter the nightlife experience and ensure safety in times of Covid-19 pandemic.

With the Chandigarh administration giving permission to open bars with proper protocols in place, bar owners are coming up with innovative methods to ensure safety of customers and their staff in the times of coronavirus outbreak.

Sunveer Sondhi, CEO (PYRAMID) and NRAI Chapter Head-Chandigarh and Punjab (National Restaurant Association of India), said that they have designed an application to not only enable people to book their seats but also book their choice of alcohol bottle online before they head to the bar. “Once the bottle is booked online, they can consume pegs accordingly for couple of days until the booked bottle finishes, as it will be updated in the customer’s liquor bank account. Moreover, we have made the menus completely digital. Over the phone itself, the menu may be accessed and the dishes booked. The same will be displayed at our kitchen display system. We have also introduced immunity boosting snacks like beetroot kebabs, spinach and corns, among others. On Wednesday, in the 50 per cent seating capacity that we have made available, it was housefull,” Sondhi said.

To eliminate any touch, Sondhi has also introduced mechanical glass washers where the glasses will be washed and sterilised without any human intervention. He added that they are also coming up with a concept of ATM Bar from October 1, in which the customer will have to swipe the card at the machine and take a glass from the rack which will be automatically filled from the machine.

Vipul Dua, who owns chains of outlets including Peddlers, said that they will have disposable glasses for liquor and disposal cutlery and crockery so that the same is not used by any other customer and disposed of by the staff without worries.

Dua said that his bars will also have light music and people will be allowed to dance at their respective places only. “No one will be allowed to come together to dance. Like, if six of a family have come, they can dance at their respective seats only. It is just to make sure that people come to enjoy the bar ambience,” he said.

Most of the bar owners said that they are particularly ensuring that the tables and table wear are sanitised after every use.

Dua added that they will be having 33 per cent staff in kitchen and service and hand sanitisers and masks will be made available at entry point for people who do not carry their own.

The bars will also have thermal temperature machines and the security personnel will check the temperature of every person before entering the premises, moreover, there will be ample distance between two tables.

Owner of Hotel Altius, MPS Chawla said that staff was being trained to ensure that customers maintain distance. “Other than sanitisation, we are also teaching the staff how to ensure that people maintain distance and follow all protocols,” he said.

