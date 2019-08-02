Chandigarh’s anti-encroachment drive is on in Sector 22: Vendors disappear, then they reappear

One hour before the enforcement wing is about to reach Sector 22 for clearing the illegal vendors, there is a flurry of movement among the vendors across the parking lots and the corridors at the Shastri market. In a trice, they clear the area and disappear. When the enforcement staff finally trundles in, there are hardly any encroachments to be cleared. Ever since the MC directed the wing to free the city of illegal vendors, this has become a drill of sorts. An hour before their arrival, a buzz goes around the area and the vendors slip away. Once the enforcement staff leave, they return.

Sources say the warning is given by some people in the enforcement staff itself. That is the reason even as the one-week time given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court lapsed on Thursday, the entire area of Sector 22 was jam-packed with vendors.

The joint ‘drive’ of estate office and Municipal Corporation’s enforcement wing was to begin after lunch and minutes before it, the vendors began removing their stuff as they were well-informed about it.

While everyone could see hundreds of vendors encroaching on public land, the enforcement staff found only three encroachments on Thursday. An inspector of the enforcement wing said three challans were issued. After the drive formally ended in the evening, the vendors were back again.

Former councillor Pardeep Chhabra called it a “big scandal involving enforcement wing and others”. Chhabra said that he has details of how one day is fixed for “illegal collection” to make them sit there.

“That is why Vendors Act is not being implemented because this business will be over. And it is not just one department but all the enforcement agencies. The High Court should get a high-level probe ordered into it. Everyone is neck-deep in corruption and that is why there is no solution to this problem,” the former councillor alleged.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the Chandigarh Administration to remove all the encroachments from the walkways, public paths, corridors and open spaces in front of booths, shops and showrooms within a period of week from Thursday. The order was passed on a petition filed by Shastri Market businessmen seeking removal of hawkers, vendors and squatters from the space in front of their booths at the Sector 22-C market.

The division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Harinder Singh Sidhu in the order had said that the administration will ensure that no showroom owner, shopkeeper or booth owner places any material or product in front of their premises or even hangs the same outside their premises. But the orders have not been followed.