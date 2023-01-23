Chandigarh’s 7-star, 4-crore spread for G20 delegates

From fancy kites with lights for the feel-good visuals to guides who are fluent in Spanish and English to narrate histories of iconic places, from beautifully lit boats bearing flags of G20 countries at Sukhna to a gala dinner for the delegates and their loading in city’s best five-star hotels – the Chandigarh Administration has left no stone unturned to put up a good show in hosting the upcoming G20 meet. The entire affair is to cost the UT Administration around Rs 5 crore, part of which are the arrangements made if the delegates wish to play polo or golf.

In the details accessed by The Indian Express, it was stated that elaborate arrangements to accommodate the foreign dignitaries have been made at The Lalit.

“In case of spillovers, people will be accommodated in Hyatt or JW Marriott or the UT Guest House by the G20 Secretariat,” an internal communication of the Chandigarh administration departments said.

“At the Sukhna Lake Club on the day of Gala-Dinner, the tourism department will fly lit kites. The police department to organise lit boats with flags of G20 Countries. The Director General of Police, Chandigarh, and the Director Tourism will coordinate for the same,” the communication said.

There are two dinners planned – one in the lawns of The Lalit (January 29) and one at Sukhna Lake Club House (January 30). The Sukhna Lake gala dinner would include a 30-minute cultural programme with dance and musical performance by local artistes, etc. The Chandigarh Administration would provide a theme and stalls to showcase local taste.

Guides fluent in English, Spanish, French etc., have also been deployed to brief about the visiting places of history in Chandigarh.

It was also stated by UT that the representatives/delegates who will attend the G20 events in Chandigarh shall visit Sukhna Lake Club, Rock Garden and Capitol Complex alongside Golf Club, IRBn Complex, Sarangpur, for polo matches as well as boating at Sukhna Lake Club, etc. They shall also visit Pinjore Garden at Pinjore-Haryana and the Secretary Tourism, Chandigarh Administration, has been asked to coordinate with departments for needful action.

A village theme

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has been asked to set up and decorate based on a village theme and street food stalls with ongoing cultural performances at Phase 3 of Rock Garden during the visit of G20 delegates. The Tourism and Industries Department has been asked to coordinate with commissioner of the Municipal Corporation.

For the gala dinner the stage theme, event management, lighting, chairs, etc., will be done by the ICCR, New Delhi, in consultation with the G20 Secretariat and cultural and tourism departments.

To review the arrangements for the G20, a joint team of officers of the Chandigarh Administration and the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, had already visited Chandigarh.

The teams visited Sukhna Lake Club, Rock Garden, Capitol Complex and The Lalit. Sources said that “the G20 delegates will start arriving in Chandigarh from January 27. It was informed that RTPCR tests of all delegates who are coming for the G20 events, will be conducted by the Ministry of External Affairs at Delhi. The health secretary will be coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India for the same.

For the movement of the G20 members, as many as 55 Innova Crystas have been arranged, along with two luxury coaches and 15 Ciaz/Dzire cars, as per “transport requirements”.

The 55 Innova Crystas have been asked to be made available from January 27 to February 1.

There will be a total of 170 members including 94 delegates. Apart from the 170 members, there would be 55 officers from DEA and ministries.

After the pools-die dinner in at the Lalit on January 29, there will be two sessions on January 30. The session I will be on Strengthening Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to address shared global challenges of the 21st century. The second session will be on IMF’s 16th General Review of Quotas (GRQ).

On January 31, there will be three sessions – Session-III: the Global Financial Safety Net (GFSN) and following up on Session-IV: Managing Global Debt Vulnerabilities, followed by Session-V: Strengthening Financial Resilience through Sustainable Capital.