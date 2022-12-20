Chandigarh: Zenith 2022, the annual cultural fest, opens in PGI

Zenith 2022, the annual cultural fest of PGI saw an exciting start on Monday, with lamp lighting by wrestler Geeta Phogat, who was also the chief guest at the occasion.

Professor Dr Vivek Lal, the director of PGI welcomed Phogat, who is an Olympian, and applauded her achievement of bringing home not only a gold medal in wrestling but also encouraging several Indian girls to enter the field of sports.

Lal appreciated Phogat’s hard work and her father’s undying effort to help Indian sportswomen make a space and leave a mark in the international arena.

Phogat, in turn, shared her the warm experiences she had had with doctors who supported her throughout her career and talked about the importance of compassionate words and empathy from a healthcare provider. She also appreciated the tireless effort and contribution of doctors, nursing staff, and all medical fraternities during the period of the Covid pandemic.

Dr Rahul, the president of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) said that due to the pandemic, Zenith 2022 was being organised after a gap of two years. He added that the fest was a collective effort of more than 3000 doctors, scientists, and para-medical fraternities, who have put their hearts and souls together to put together a unique mélange of a cultural and literary extravaganza.

The fest includes a treasure hunt, photography and T-Shirt designing competitions, slogan and poetry writing etc.