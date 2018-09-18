Chandigarh: Youth sent to 15 yrs’ jail, fined Rs 1.05 L for minor’s rape

The convict, Uma Nath, a resident of Badheri, was sentenced to imprisonment under Section 6 of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act by Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam R Joshi. (Representational) The convict, Uma Nath, a resident of Badheri, was sentenced to imprisonment under Section 6 of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act by Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam R Joshi. (Representational)

A 21-YEAR-OLD youth was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment by the Chandigarh district court on Monday for raping a two-and-a-half-year-old girl at Badheri in February this year. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 lakh on the convict, out of which he will pay Rs 1 lakh to the victim and Rs 5,000 to the state.

The convict, Uma Nath, a resident of Badheri, was sentenced to imprisonment under Section 6 of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act by Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam R Joshi. Pronouncing the verdict, the court, observed that instead of protecting the child, the accused tried to satisfy his lust with such a small girl who is not only considered to be a goddess in Indian society but also worshipped on various occasions. Yet the man chose to take advantage of her vulnerability.

According to the prosecution, Nath was arrested on February 22, after a complaint was lodged by the victim’s mother. As per the complaint, the accused and the victim’s family had been residing in the same house for the past five years. On the day of the incident, Nath took the little girl to the roof on the pretext of giving her toffees and money. He then held the hands of the girl and started committing the crime, due to which, she started crying loudly. Hearing the baby’s cries, her mother rushed to the roof. But the accused had already fled by then.

The victim’s mother then raised an alarm and police arrived. The baby was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital Sector-16, Chandigarh, where medical examination confirmed that she had been raped. Thus, a case under sections of POCSO and Section 376 IPC was registered at Sector 39 Police Station.

During the trial, the counsel for defence argued that the accused had been falsely implicated in the case as there was an enmity between him and the victim’s family. But, going by the facts and evidence, the court held the accused guilty.

