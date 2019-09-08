Chandigarh: Youth, minor girl found hanging in hotel room

A 21-YEAR-OLD man and a minor girl were found dead in a hotel room in Attawa village, Sector 42, Friday night. Their bodies were found hanging from a common dupatta tied to a ceiling fan.

Police said that while they have found no suicide note, they suspect it to be a case of suicide as there were no signs of struggle or forceful entry into room no. 107 of Hotel Swagat. The cell phones of both victims were also switched off.

While the man worked as a cook in Sector 34, the 17-year-old girl worked as a domestic help in Sector 36. The man’s family resides in Mauli Jagran, and the minor was a native of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh.

The two checked into the hotel on Friday morning for one night. On Saturday morning, hotel staff members did not get any response when they knocked on their door and called police. On reaching the spot, police knocked on the door and later open it forcefully to find the bodies.

A hotel staffer said, “Since after entering the room, the two had only ordered tea. Since last evening, there had been no movement in or out of the room.”

A relative of the man said, “We have no clue about whether the two knew each other or were in a relationship. We are shocked. His father is a painter and has been working at the house of his son’s employer in Sector 36. The girl was also working there. For the last one month, he had been shifted to the Sector 34 house.”

A police officer said, “A few relatives of the minor live in Zirakpur. Her father and brother are coming from Unnao tomorrow. Both bodies were kept in GMSH-16 for post-mortem. We have initiated inquest proceedings.”

A DDR was lodged at Sector 36 police station.