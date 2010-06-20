Chandigarh youth killed in Mohali

A Chandigarh youth was stabbed to death and his friend was critically injured after they were attacked by a group of youths in Shahimajra village,Phase I,on Saturday.

The incident took place around 9 pm,when Varinder Saini alias Goldy and Sohan Lal alias Sonu,both in their mid-twenties,were standing outside a chemist shop in the village.

Suddenly,a group of around a dozen youths armed with daggers,swords and other sharp-edged weapons came on motorcycles and attacked them,the police said.

The unsuspecting victims ran for cover inside the chemist shop,but the assailants pulled them out and hit them in abdomen,chest and other parts of the body.

As the villagers intervened,the assailants fled,leaving the victims in a pool of blood. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital,from where they were referred to PGI.

In the hospital,Goldy was declared dead on arrival. He lived in Sector 22,Chandigarh. The condition of Sonu,a resident of Shahimajra village,is stated to be critical.

So far we havent received any complaint or information from the hospital, SHO of the Phase-I police station Inspector Harjinder Singh said.

The motive behind the crime is unclear.

