Chandigarh: Youth gets life imprisonment for murdering 18-year-old in 2018

As per the police, on October 10, the victim had a fight with the suspect at the wedding. The victim along with his friends was making fun of the suspect which had led to the quarrel. (Representational Image) As per the police, on October 10, the victim had a fight with the suspect at the wedding. The victim along with his friends was making fun of the suspect which had led to the quarrel. (Representational Image)

The District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment to a 21-year-old youth for murdering an 18-year-old youth in 2018 at Manimajra, Chandigarh.

The convict, Shivam, has been held guilty under Section 302 (punishment for murder) by the District and Sessions Judge, Paramjeet Singh. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict.

As per the Prosecution, the case dates back to October 22, 2018, when the FIR was registered on the complaint of Vishwa Nath Pawan, father of victim Rajesh. Pawan stated to the police that he was a rickshaw puller.

On October 22, 2018, while he had gone to NAC, Manimajra, Ajay, a friend of the victim met him, and told him that on October 10, he and Rajesh had gone to attend a wedding function where Shivam came in an inebriated condition and started abusing them.

Meanwhile, on October 22, in the afternoon, when he (Ajay) and Rajesh were to leave the NAC for Manimajra, Shivam reached there and attacked Rajesh with a knife on his chest.

As per the police, on October 10, the victim had a fight with the suspect at the wedding. The victim along with his friends was making fun of the suspect which had led to the quarrel.

After attacking Rajesh, Shivam escaped from spot. However, Ajay informed the PCR and Rajesh was taken to the GMSH (Govenment Multi Specialty Hospital) Sector16, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An FIR was registered, and Shivam, a safai karamchari in a company at IT Park, was arrested from the forest area in New Indira Colony, Manimajra.

During the trial, the defence counsel argued that Shivam has been falsely implicated in the case, and had no role in the matter.

The court, however, after hearing the arguments and facts of the case, held the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App