Chandigarh: Youth gets 4 years in jail for assaulting cop

The Additional District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh sentenced a 20-year-old youth four year imprisonment for assaulting a Chandigarh policeman at a check post, in 2018. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict.

A second year BA student, Rajat Tiwari, who is a Mohali resident, has been held guilty under section 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC, by the Court of ADJ, Dr Ajit Attri.

As per the prosecution, the case dates back to May 18, 2018, when the accused was booked on the complaint of Head Constable Ram Dhari, who had said that while he was checking two wheelers along with two volunteers, Rajbir Singh and Rampal, on the dividing road of Sector 39/40 at about 10.50 pm, three people riding a motorcycle came from the side of Sector 39/40/55/56 round about. They were signalled to stop but the motorcyclist did not stop and hit volunteer Rampal, who fell at a distance of about 7-8 steps.

The rider of the motorcycle with intention to kill volunteer Rampal banged the motorcycle against him while he was lying on the ground. He suffered serious injuries. After hitting, all the three persons on the bike also fell down. The rear pillion rider, Rahul, was caught hold by the policemen whereas the rider of the motorcycle and the third person sitting on the motorcycle escaped.

Police learnt from Rahul that the motorcycle was driven by Rajat Tiwari, who was later arrested by the police on next day. Rahul was arrested under section 333, 353 and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

During the trial, the defense counsel argued that Rajat Tiwari has been falsely implicated in the case as the PCR was wrongly-parked in the middle of the road and the police has falsely implicated him due to rivalry and he has been implicated under the pressure of ASI of Punjab police to save the real culprit Rahul.

The court after hearing to the arguments held that “as per the prosecution case the accused did not repeat his act more than once and tried to escape from the spot. “The judgment observed that though the injuries have been declared grievous but these have not been declared to be dangerous to life in ordinary course of nature… The utterance of words “police wale raat ko bhi tang karte hai, mai dekhta hoon”, by the accused rather would prove that intentions is only to escape by causing/teaching a lesson to them.

The court thus acquitting the accused from section 307 (attempt to murder), held him guilty under section 333, and 353 of the IPC.