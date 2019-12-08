Chandigarh youth gets 20 years in jail for raping minor

As per the Prosecution, the case dates back to January 18, 2019, when the victim, a class III student of a government school, was raped by the accused. (Representational) As per the Prosecution, the case dates back to January 18, 2019, when the victim, a class III student of a government school, was raped by the accused. (Representational)

The district Court of Chandigarh sentenced a 19-year-old youth to 20 year imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2018.

The convict has been sentenced imprisonment under section 376 AB (rape on woman under 12 years of age), 506 (criminal intimidation) by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Poonam R Joshi. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the convict, out of which Rs 50,000 is directed to be given to the victim, while Rs 5,000 will be paid to the State.

As per the Prosecution, the case dates back to January 18, 2019, when the victim, a class III student of a government school, was raped by the accused. The case was registered on the complaint of victim’s mother, who told police that she had gone out of station with her husband on January 13 for a funeral ceremony leaving behind her five children including her daughter.

When she returned home on January 19, her 10-year-old daughter told that the accused, who was their neighbour, had come to their house on January 18, and forcibly taken her to his room and gagged her mouth and then raped her.

When the victim raised an alarm, the accused threatened her with dire consequences. The mother then tried to discuss the matter with the accused’s father. However when he kept on making excuses and did not bring the accused in front, the woman filed a formal police complaint. Acting on the complaint, police got the medical examination of the girl done and arrested the accused under sections of rape and POCSO Act.

During the trial, the defense counsel argued that the accused has been falsely implicated in the case, as the accused was having friendly relations with the elder sister of the victim as she used to come to his residence.

However the complainant used to stop her from going to accused house, thus to get rid of the accused, he was falsely implicated in the case.

The court, however, after hearing to the arguments held the accused guilty and sentenced him to 20-year jail term.

