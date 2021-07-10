Chandigarh Youth Congress protests against rising petrol prices

The protestors collected signatures of motorists at the Sector 9 Petrol Pump, in Chandigarh, on Friday. Kamleshwar Singh

The Chandigarh Youth Congress Friday staged a protest against the rising fuel prices at the Sector 9 Petrol Pump.

The protesting leaders collected signatures from motorists and passers-by who were refueling their vehicles, registering their discontentment from the Central Government over the unchecked fuel prices. “Many of the people at the petrol pump echoed sentiments of the Youth Congress leaders and thanked them for raising issues of the common man,” said a statement issued by the Youth Congress said.

Subash Chawla, President of Chandigarh Territorial Congress, who was also present at the spot said that it was astonishing how the BJP used the common man and their issues to garner votes but now when the times has to come to ease their lives and cater to their needs, the government is doing the opposite.

Chawla reiterated that people were furious with the Central Government’s attitude of ignoring everyday issues of the common man, adding that they would make sure this Government pays for its misdeeds.