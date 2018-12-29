Chandigarh Youth Congress leader assaulted

VINAYAK BANGIA, social media incharge of Chandigarh Youth Congress, was assaulted with a sharp-edged weapon by a group of around a dozen men at Sector 46 market on Friday night. Bangia suffered severe injuries to his head and face. He was admitted to GMSH-16.

He was attacked when he along with his two friends had gone to have pizza in Sector 46.

Police said the victim claimed to identify five of the assailants and his statement was being recorded.

Sources said that around 15 people who were carrying sharp-edged weapons and sticks arrived at the spot and threatened the victim. They then attacked the victim and caught his friends.

The victim was thrashed after which all the accused escaped. Police were informed about the incident and the victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 45 from where he was referred to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.