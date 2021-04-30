Chandigarh yet to receive vaccines for 18+

Vaccination drive going on at the Sector 23 community centre in Chandigarh. (File)

WITH one day left for the nationwide vaccination drive for all above 18, Chandigarh administration is yet to receive any confirmation about the delivery of 1 lakh vaccines from the Serum Institute of India, Pune, indicating that the drive could be delayed.

Principal Home Secretary-cum-Health Secretary, UT, Arun Gupta, said, “We have placed an order of 1 lakh vaccine for people in the age group of 18 to 45 years. We are yet to receive any confirmation of the delivery of vaccines till now. Although the registration for the vaccination is on, we cannot give any time slot to the registered people in the absence of vaccines.’’

An official said they will pay the SII the price fixed by it for states but the sum will be paid only after the consignment is received.

Gupta clarified that they have enough stock for the cohort of people above 45. The vaccination drive in the city has been going smoothly with vaccines being administered in government dispensaries as well.

Chandigarh has a population of around 12 lakh. The registration for people above 18 has received an overwhelming response from the city. But people are not getting any information about the time slot.

Gupta said the administration has identified the centres for vaccination of people above 18. ‘‘The phase-3 of the vaccination drive will be opened in a phased manner.”

With the number of cases rising exponentially and the death rate too showing no signs of dipping, the third phase of the vaccination drive is being awaited eagerly.