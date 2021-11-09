Chandigarh: Yet another inauguration in Mahila Bhawan, this time of auditorium

Such is the lure to grab credit ahead of polls, Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38 that had been lying defunct for the last six years saw yet another inauguration on Monday. An auditorium of the bhawan was inaugurated by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on the request of area councillor and city BJP chief Arun Sood.

Mahila Bhawan’s halls are being inaugurated in bits and pieces. The Bhawan was inaugurated in 2015, six years after its foundation stone was laid in 2009 by former Union minister Ambika Soni. Though no women-centric activities were held here all these years, an attempt was made to revive it.

Then in 2017, a women gym was inaugurated but even that couldn’t survive the way it was thought about. Later, since all rooms were lying vacant, few of them were given to Chandigarh Lalit Kala Academy, Chandigarh Sahitya Academy and Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Academy.

New furniture at that time was also purchased and was gathering dust in the rooms of the bhawan. It was thought to have recreation rooms and rest rooms in the bhawan but to no avail. Now, as elections are scheduled, another attempt was made to revive the bhawan with another inauguration.

The bhawan was touted to be one of its kind for empowerment of women in the city. The initial aim was to provide all facilities for women under one roof, to give women a platform to carry out their research or skill development activities. But it wasn’t done.

Built at a cost of around Rs 22 crore, it is spread over an area of 1.3 acre. It has an auditorium with a seating capacity of 275 people, an exhibition hall, a library, a kitchen, a pantry, a dining hall and a gymnasium. It was inaugurated by Purohit.

Addressing the gathering in the auditorium, the Administrator said that “women empowerment cannot be successful if women from each section of society are not empowered”.

“After the onset of the 21st century, women belonging to the grassroots level have found many vocational works that were only reserved for men. Today there are many female masons, bus drivers, petrol pump attendants, farmers etc. And all these women are doing their job extremely well. Undoubtedly women are making their presence felt on the earth as well as in the space. Sky is the limit for them now,” he stated.

The Administrator said that he is happy to see the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, itself being headed by a woman. The civic body is doing its bit towards this cause of women empowerment and getting the much-needed auditorium in Rani Lakshmi Bai Mahila Bhawan inaugurated. He also congratulated the team MCC on creating this highly innovative, thoughtful and modern auditorium which is going to be the hub of socio-cultural activities in future.

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher addressed the gathering virtually. She said that women shouldered critical responsibilities even in India’s struggle for freedom. The history of Indian freedom struggle would be incomplete without mentioning the contributions of women. The sacrifice made by the women of India will occupy the foremost place. They fought with true spirit and undaunted courage and faced various tortures, exploitations and hardships to earn us freedom.