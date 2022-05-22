Chandigarh: Yashpal Garg inspects wellness centres, finds staff negligent on duty

Yashpal Garg, Secretary Health, inspected three Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) in Sectors 33, 23 and 11, Chandigarh on Saturday and found several staff members being negligent on duty, including neglecting patients. He found medicines being handed to a patient in HCW, Sector 33, by a peon and the bio-metric attendance system having started functioning only from Saturday.

In HCW, Sector 23, an outsourced staff member was found sleeping on the bench, while one doctor and two interns were present here and the in charge senior medical officer was said to be on leave. The attendance system has been installed but it is yet to be made functional. In HCW, Sector 11, issues of cleanliness and sanitation and seepage were noticed.

As per the medical officer, the sanitation staff of Municipal Corporation is using the campus of the HWCs for dumping the nearby waste despite objections. Garbage collection by MC is being done once in three-four days. Issues of attendance in the system were also observed.

Several actions, according to Garg will be taken, including the immediate transfer of SMO in charge of the HWC-33, replacement of some outsourced staff members here in HCW 23. In absence of sanctioned post of SMOs at HWCs, the justification for allowing SMOs at the HWCs need to be provided. Further reasons have to be explained as to why their services are not being utilised at GMSH 16 and at the three Civil Hospitals which are in dire need of such senior doctors for better patient care.

<strong><span style=”color: #ff0000;”>Buy Now</span> | <a href=”https://indianexpress.com/subscribe/all-access/?ref=article” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Our best subscription plan now has a special price</a></strong>

Correct status of bio-metric/face recognition attendance system at each health facility under Directorate of Health Services has to be provided to the health secretary.

According to Garg, in the past few months, after inspections of some of the HWCs and interaction with the heads of these HCWs, some of them have developed an indifferent attitude due to long stay at one place and it needs to be clarified that only performance will matter. Any act of extraneous pressure for transfer/posting, he added, will be treated as a misconduct and disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against the officer.