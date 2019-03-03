Chandigarh: World Hearing Day observed at PGI

Department of ENT, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, observed World Hearing Day at new OPD in PGI Saturday.

One the occasion, a public awareness program was carried out. The public was made aware of various pre and post natal causes of hearing loss.

Dr Sanjay Munjal, Otolaryngology, PGI, while talking to the Newsline, said, “Hearing loss plays a significant role in physical and mental well being. When hearing is impaired, our sense of space shrinks. As long as we are able to hear voices, we are connected with the world. But the time we lose this power, we become mute spectators.”

He further added that if someone suspects that he they have a hearing loss, it is very important to seek immediate advice of a qualified health care professional.

Hearing tests are simple, painless and widely available.

For prevention of hearing loss he said, “Avoid loud noises. Take care when listing to music and protect your ears during loud events and activities. Get your hearing tested and avoid taking long phone calls.’’

During the event, emphasis was laid on auditory and non-auditory effects of noise on humans. Audience was upraised about various ways to prevent hearing loss through poster presentations.

Oral presentation were held, which focused on noise pollution, its ill effects and ways to circumvent the same.

Other highlight of the programme was the talk on World Health Organisation’s mobile-based application, ‘Hear Who’, which helps in detecting hearing loss.

It is a free application which allows people to check their hearing regularly. The application was downloaded by many attending the event at the spot.