Chandigarh administration working to bring Sampark Centres on your doorstep

Sampark Centres on your doorstep are likely to happen in the foreseeable future.

The UT administration is formulating a mechanism involving Sampark Centres providing several basic public utility services on the doorstep of local residents, who will have to pay the additional charges.

Though the charges are yet to be decided, insiders maintained that at least two dozen services, including marriage registration, death certificates, tenant/servant/PG verification, depositing rent, depositing electricity bills, etc., will be provided on residents’ doorstep.

This is to make Sampark Centres, which were earlier called E-Samparks, more viable.

At present, there are 45 Sampark Centres in Chandigarh. The Society for Promotion of Information Technology (SPIT) is working on the project in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre, Chandigarh.

Adviser (UT) Dharam Pal says, “The work is going on. I have instructed the department concerned to study the models of other states and UTs where such services are being provided.”

Sources in the SPIT said, “In the first phase, we will include services in which physical presence of a person along with scanning and uploading of documents is not required. The doorstep service will be for everyone, but preference will be given to the elderly, the disabled and the visually impaired. People would be able to book their appointments through a toll free number, an app or through the portal. A computerised system is being developed to slot the timing for the applicants. We will work on the issue of scanning and uploading of documents in the second phase based on the feedback of earlier-offered services. Besides homes, the doorstep service will also be offered at workplaces, offices, etc. The basic theme is to provide the services on the doorstep. We are working on how this theme can be made feasible.”

Director, IT, Rupesh Kumar Aggarwal, said, “There is a lot of demand from several areas through the area councillors to open new Sampark Centres in each sector or at new places. The opening of a Sampark Centre is not an easy affair. Indeed, we do not want to disrespect the demand of anyone, but setting up Sampark Centres at every nook and cranny is not possible. It was in August this idea of providing basic services on residents’ doorstep struck us. Later, senior officers gave us a go-ahead signal and we started working on it. We are working hard to complete this project at the earliest.”

Recently, at least eight services, including the online appointment for marriage registrations, certificate for Backward Classes, Scheduled Caste certificate, registration of firms, etc., were made available online so that people can apply for these services on their own.

Total 45 Sampark Centres

There are 45 Sampark Centres in Chandigarh. These centres are further divided into 24 Mini-Sampark Centres, three Extension Sampark Centres and 18 Sampark Centres. At 18 Sampark Centres, all the 58 services related to the citizens are being provided. At 27 centres, all the services except those related to Stamp Paper service are available. Stamp Papers are required for house registry documents, affidavits, in court matters, etc.