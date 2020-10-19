Chandigarh: Woman who lost her job during lockdown dies by suicide

The accused cornered Jaiswal near a bank, stabbed him 10 times and fled, said police.

A 20-year-old woman died by suicide at her house in Maloya village on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Yashika, a second year BA student. Police said that victim left a suicide note, mentioning her economically backward background and blamed herself for the extreme step.

Police said that her family members informed them that Yashika was working at a showroom in Mohali, but had lost her job during the lockdown and had been at home since then.

The victim is survived by her parents, and two brothers. Her father, Dinesh Kumar, is a private security guard, while her mother is a home-maker.

In the note addressed to her mother, Yashika wrote that she didn’t want to be burden on her family. She added that her mother did her best for them.

“The family belongs to a poor background and they have very limited sources of income. Apparently, the victim was upset due to her weak economic background. She was at home since she lost her job during the lockdown,” said SHO, PS Maloya.

The victim was found dead after her mother returned from a local shrine. The body was kept in the mortuary of GMSH-16 for the post mortem examination.

Police have initiated an inquest proceeding.

