Chandigarh: Woman, who got fresh lease of life, was divorced because of illness, says kin

The 38-year-old woman from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, who was suffering from renal failure and got a fresh lease of life due to cadaver donation, was divorced by her husband four years ago because of her illness, her relatives said on Friday. After the parents of an 11-month-old brain dead baby agreed to cadaver donation, doctors at PGI retrieved the kidneys of the child and transplanted them on the woman in a nine-hour surgery on July 10.

According to the family members, the woman had to undergo dialysis thrice a week before the transplant and it was an NGO and her mother who provided financial support to her for the last few years. “Her financial condition is very bad. Four years ago, she was divorced because of her illness. Then with the help of her mother’s pension and support from an NGO sometimes, she was able to undergo dialysis three times every week,” said a family member at PGI on Friday. He added that the woman was waiting for the transplant for a long time because of a long waiting list for kidney transplants at PGI.

PGI doctors said the woman was undergoing treatment at PGI for the last two years and whenever she came, her nine-year-old daughter used to accompany her. Professor Ashish Sharma, Head of the Department of Renal Transplant Surgery at PGI, said the patient was being provided free treatment.

“We are providing help to the patient by arranging medicines. She is being treated under poor free category and she doesn’t have to pay anything for testing,” he said, adding that the kidney functioning test of the patient was normal on Friday.

Doctors said the next one week would be crucial for the patient because chances of blood clotting were quite high in such cases.

