Chandigarh: Woman succumbs to road accident injuries

Police said the couple riding the two-wheeler was going to meet one of their relatives who was admitted at GMSH 16 when the speeding auto hit them around 9.45 pm on Thursday night.

A 48-year-old woman, who had received severe injuries in a road accident on Thursday, died during her treatment a day after.

The woman was riding pillion and her husband was driving the two-wheeler when the accident took place in Sector 8/18 dividing road on Thursday night.

The victim was identified as Tersamlata and her injured husband was identified as Kasturi Lal (52), both residents of Mauli Jagran complex.

Victim Tersamlata had received severe head injuries in the accident, while her husband was also injured and the couple was rushed to GMSH 16 in a PCR gypsy. Tersamlata was later referred to PGI, where she breathed her last.

The condition of Kasturi Lal is said to be stable now. Meanwhile, police arrested the auto driver, Dinesh Kumar, who had reportedly hit the two-wheeler of Kasturi Lal.

Probe officer, SI Satish Kumar, said, “Kasturi Lal did not receive any severe injury. He lodged a complaint against the auto driver. Driver Dinesh Kumar was arrested and bailed out.” Sources said Dinesh Kumar was bailed out on the surety of the owner of the auto. A case was registered at the Sector 3 Police Station.