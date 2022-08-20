Chandigarh: Woman stabbed to death, maternal uncle is prime suspect, say cops

A 22-year-old woman named Anjali was stabbed to death at her house in Chandigarh’s Sector 41 on Saturday, police said, adding that her maternal uncle was the prime suspect and was absconding since the murder.

Police sources said that the uncle had a criminal background and was allegedly linked to cases of murder and attempt to murder in Haryana.

According to the police, Anjali stayed with her widowed mother, a Haryana government employee, and brother. The family stayed in a house in government quarters allotted to her mother in Sector 41. Police sources said that Anjali’s brother was sleeping in a separate room and their uncle bolted this room from the outside before stabbing her.

The police received information about the crime around 5.30 am and by the time the police team reached the spot, Anjali had died and the uncle had managed to escape. While doctors at GMSH-16 declared her dead, a case was registered at Sector 39 police station.