Chandigarh: Woman held for assaulting cops, obscene acts at railway station

A 33-YEAR-old woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting two women police personnel at Chandigarh Railway Station on Saturday.

The woman also tried to create scene after removing her clothes when police officers tried to control her.

She was identified as Lalita of Uttarakhand. Police said the incident took place when the woman refused to pay the taxi fare to a cab driver, Raman Chibbar, who called the railway police in the parking lot of Railway Station.

Sources said that two women police officers came and as they urged Lalita to pay the fare, she started quarrelling with them. She bit on the arm of one of the woman constable and slapped another.

Two more police personnel including area GRP SHO Urmila Devi rushed to the spot.

The woman will be produced in the local court Sunday. A case was registered at PS GRP. A GRP police officer said, “Lalita came from her rented accommodation at Dhakoli in the cab. She is married but staying separate from her husband. We have seized her luggage also.” Medical examination of the two women police officers confirmed injuries.

