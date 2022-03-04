Chandigarh: Woman frees husband from police custody

A woman managed to take away her in-custody husband, wanted in a case of Rs 12 lakh cheating from the Mohali and UT police personnel, in broad daylight in Sector 8 market on Thursday. The wanted person, identified as Himanshu Kakria of Muktsar Sahib, was taken away by his wife Seerat in her Swift car.

“As Kakria reached Sector 8 market, someone recognised him and informed the complainant, Veer Partap, who reached the spot, and further informed Mohali police. A team of ASI BS Mand reached the spot. Kakria was about to be taken in a police vehicle. In the mean time, his wife reached and pushed the police away, caught hold of her husband and escaped,” police sources said. An alert was issued in this regard. Sources said that Kakria told the police he will not go in the police vehicle, and would rather reach the station on his own.

Kakria, wanted to Mohali police since January 18, had gone to Sector 8 market in his Fortuner. Police recovered a 9mm pistol along with two mobile phones from the SUV.

At least eight police personnel were present at the spot when Seerat managed to take away her husband from police custody. A case was registered at Sector 3 police station.