Chandigarh: Woman found dead in office at Kharar, case registered

The woman was identified as Sharanjeet Kaur, a resident of Rasoolpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib. (Representational) The woman was identified as Sharanjeet Kaur, a resident of Rasoolpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib. (Representational)

A WOMAN was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her office at Desumajra, Kharar, on Thursday, with blood coming out of her mouth. The woman was identified as Sharanjeet Kaur, a resident of Rasoolpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib. The victim lived in old Sunny Enclave area with her husband, daughter and son.

Sharanjeet’s husband Paramjeet Singh said that his wife had opened a study centre at Gibbo Complex, Desumajra, a few days ago with her partner Gurdeep Singh. Paramjeet added that his wife left the house on Wednesday at 10 am for her office but she did not return home in the evening.

“When she did not return till late evening, I went to her office and found that the door was closed from outside. It was strange. I opened the door and found that my wife was lying on the ground and blood was coming out of her mouth. Her Scooty was also parked outside the office. I took her to Kharar civil hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,” Paramjeet told the police.

Paramjeet said that they checked the CCTV footage and found that Sharanjeet was seen entering her office on the first floor at 11.24 am, following which partner Gurdeep entered the office at 11.40 am.

“Gurdeep was seen coming downstairs at 12.20 alone. I suspect some wrong happened to my wife,” Paramjeet said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Jaswant Singh who is investigating the case said that they were awaiting the post-mortem report. Once the report comes, only then would they be able to say anything.

A doctor who was on the board of medical experts constituted for post-mortem said that there were some signs on Sharanjeet’s neck and the death did not seem to be natural.

A relative of Sharanjeet alleged that that the police team which came to recover the body asked the family not to speak to the media and also asked the family to cremate the body. Police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App