Chandigarh: Woman ‘doctors’ sister-in-law’s photo, demands money from husband, booked

The accused woman’s husband told the police that around four months ago his wife started quarrelling with him and left him to live with her parents. (Representational Image) The accused woman’s husband told the police that around four months ago his wife started quarrelling with him and left him to live with her parents. (Representational Image)

The Maulijagran police booked a woman for allegedly doctoring a photograph of her sister-in-law and sending it her husband. The woman allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from her husband for not making the pictures viral on social media. The accused has not been arrested yet.

The accused woman’s husband told the police that around four months ago his wife started quarrelling with him and left him to live with her parents. The complainant further said that he received an obscene picture of his sister on his WhatsApp number from his wife and alleged that his wife had demanded Rs 20 lakh for not making the picture viral on social media.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against the woman under sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App