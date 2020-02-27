Chandigarh: Woman dies while returning from her birthday party as SUV rams into pole

The damaged car at the Sector 3 police station. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi) The damaged car at the Sector 3 police station. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi)

A 26-YEAR-OLD woman died and her husband and five others were injured when their speeding Toyota Land Cruiser rammed into a giant signboard pole on the dividing road of Sector 9/10 Tuesday night. They were returning after celebrating her birthday at Hotel Mountiview, Sector 10.

The deceased was identified as Shristi Goyal, who was originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. She had gotten married to her husband Raghav Goyal just 10 months ago.

Police said the car was tossed in the air and then overturned after hitting the pole from the right side. The right side of the car’s engine and front wheel was destroyed. All the airbags in the car were open. The possibility of this being a case of drunken driving has not been ruled out. A cake, soft drink bottles and empty glasses were also found in the damaged car.

Shristi was rushed to PGI where doctors declared her brought dead. The injured — Shrishti’s husband Raghav, Mudit Gupta and his wife Aru Gupta, Kunal and Abhishek — were rushed to GMSH-16 and discharged after preliminary treatment. The SUV was being driven by Kunal, a resident of Panipat district, Haryana. Mudit and Aru Gupta are also from Muzaffarnagar.

Abhishek is a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula. Later, Abhishek got admitted in a private hospital in Panchkula. All of them belong to business families.

The couples along with Kunal had been on a three-day tour and were returning from Shimla.

A police officer said, “The car was speeding and the driver failed to control it.” Police received information about the accident at 1.51 am, following which PCR vehicles rushed to the spot.

“The SUV belongs to Kunal, son of a businessman. He was arrested and released on bail. His father owns a pharmaceutical company. The body of Shristi Goyal was kept in the mortuary. Postmortem will be done tomorrow,” an officer said, adding that a case had been registered at PS 3.

Pedestrians crushed to death

Two pedestrians were crushed to death and another was injured under the wheels of a speeding truck near Cable Factory, Phase-1, Industrial Area, on Wednesday night. The truck driver fled from the spot after abandoning the truck.

The victims were identified as Jagat Pal, 36, and Sunil, 35, while Adhesh Kumar was admitted in GMCH-32 in critical condition. All three were residents of Hallomajra.

Sources said the truck was moving on the wrong side. A police officer said, “Police received the information around 9 pm. Victims were rushed to GMCH-32. Two were declared brought dead. They were identified through their identity cards. Truck was on the wrong side. Victims were returning from their workplaces and going to Hallomajra.”

A case was registered at PS Industrial Area.

