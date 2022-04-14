Chandigarh: 75-year-old woman dies after being hit by motorcycle

A 75-year-old pedestrian woman was killed in a road accident near the Sarangpur police station as she suffered severe head injuries after being hit by a motorcycle Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Binda Devi, was a resident of Small Flats Dhanas, said the police.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm when Binda Devi was out after dinner accompanied by her son Anand Ram and a motorcycle bearing a Chandigarh registration number knocked her down and fled from the scene, said the police.

Anand Ram informed the police control room and rushed his injured mother to Government Multi Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where she was declared dead. The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem and a case was registered at the Sarangpur police station.