Chandigarh: Woman dental surgeon challenges 90% quota for men in Army Dental Corps

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to Union government in a gender discrimination case where the Army has reserved 90% vacancies in the Army Dental Corps (ADC) for men.

The petitioner in this case is Dr Satbir Kaur, a dental surgeon from Punjab.

Dr Kaur, an applicant for Short Service Commission in the ADC, has approached the high court pointing out that out of 30 total vacancies, the Army has reserved 27 seats for men and just 3 for women.

The clearing of National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Master’s in Dental Sciences (NEET-MDS) is a must for applying for ADC. While male candidates with a NEET rank till 2,934 have been called for ADC interviews, female qualifiers till the rank of 235 only have been asked to attend the key interview.

The petitioner has stated that the ADC recruitment, which is permissible up to the age of 45 years, was gender-neutral till last year and such recruitment where rules permit both males and females to join cannot be encumbered with reservation for men which is anyway not permissible under Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution.

She also pointed out recent judgments of the Supreme Court where the apex court had come down heavily on the defence services for contravening gender-parity based on stereotypical and regressive statements which were termed ‘baseless’ and ‘disturbing’ by the court, which had then directed equality in opportunity of employment in the defence services except combat arms.

The petitioner also averred that while the political executive and Government of India have supported gender-parity in the military other than combat roles, the Army authorities were contravening not only constitutional provisions but also judgments of the Supreme Court and official statements of the political executive.

A division bench of Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Jagmohan Bansal has granted interim relief to the petitioner and directed that she should be interviewed provisionally and the results of the ADC recruitment shall remain subject to the outcome of the petition.