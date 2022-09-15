scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Chandigarh: Woman constable on duty thrashed in Mani Majra, video goes viral

A VIDEO of a Chandigarh Police woman constable of IT Park police station being thrashed by some women at Indira Colony, Mani Majra, went viral Wednesday.

Police said that the incident happened when a police party had gone to nab some suspected persons in Indira Colony on September 9.

The woman constable was accompanied by other police personnel, including a sub-inspector rank policeman. Sources said that many relatives of the suspects gathered on the spot and attacked the police party. Three women grabbed the woman constable and one of them grabbed her hair.

In around 1.30-minute-long video, many women constables are seen struggling to get their colleague released from the clutches of civilian women.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of IT Park police station, Inspector Rohtash Yadav, said, “The incident happened on September 9. Three women were arrested under preventive sections 107/151 of the CrPC. A police party had gone to the colony following secret information.”

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 05:44:52 am
