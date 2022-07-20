Chandigarh woman cheated of Rs 3.25L, cops suspect hand of Nigerians

Chandigarh Police on Tuesday said they had lodged an FIR on the complaint of a Sector 28-based woman who claimed that she had been cheated of Rs 3.25 lakh by online fraudsters, who trapped her through a matrimonial website. The incident took place in 2021.

According to the police, the woman had made a profile on a matrimonial website, after which a man claiming to be a physiotherapist settled in the USA got in touch with her after accessing her details online. As per details, the woman then started regularly communicating with the suspect, who identified himself as Amit Trivedi, on phone calls.

Later, the man allegedly told the woman that he will be travelling to India to meet her for marriage purpose.

Later, the woman told the police, that she received a call from an unknown person, who claimed to be from the airport authority. The caller then allegedly told her that they had detained a man who had flown in from Mumbai airport and was carrying a huge amount of American dollars with him. They told the woman that she would have to deposit a tax of Rs 3.25 lakh on September 1, 2021, or else her friend will be arrested. Accordingly, the woman made the payment from her account, following which she realised that she had been conned.

SHO of cyber cell police station, inspector Hari Kumar, said, “We have lodged a case and identified certain suspects in the case. They will be arrested shortly. We suspect the involvement of some Nigerian nationals in this cheating case.”