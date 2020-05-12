Chandigarh woman at isolation ward with Covid-19 positive seven-year-old, finally tested 

The department’s response time has been really weak when it comes to reporting about fever. (Representational) The department’s response time has been really weak when it comes to reporting about fever. (Representational)

A woman from Sector 40, Chandigarh, who has been staying with her seven-year-old COVID-19 positive child at the isolation ward for the past six days, finally gave her sample for getting tested for the disease late Monday night.

Her son tested positive for the disease on Friday, three days after he was sampled. His mother was initially with him in the isolation ward at GMSH 16, until both mother and child were shifted to the ward in Dhanwantri Ayurvedic college on Saturday, along with 29 other patients.

This is not the first time that testing has been delayed by the UT, where patients have gone to hospitals to be tested on countless occasions.

The woman’s husband had also been insisting the health officials at GMSH 16 to take the sample of his wife, his daughter, father-in-law, and himself, as they were staying in the same house and the seven-year-old.

A Health Department official had earlier told The Indian Express that the woman will be tested at PGIMER. The official had added that the woman was not yet tested because as per government guidelines, the woman was considered positive already and is being treated since she has been in contact with so many patients.

“We have also been asked to discharge patients who are asymptomatic after ten days without testing them again. We saw no point in testing her and considered her as a positive patient too,” said the official. However, the woman’s husband stated that none of this has been communicated to him or his wife, leaving them utterly distressed.

Response time

The department’s response time has been really weak when it comes to reporting about fever. A family had reported about their one-and-a-half-year-old son had fever for three days and senior officers were also informed. However, there was no help till Monday afternoon.

