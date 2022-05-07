Chandigarh: Woman arrested for murdering former civic body tubewell operator in Sector 40

The Chandigarh police on Saturday registered a case of murder and arrested a woman in connection to the death of Chander Pal, 40, a former municipality tubewell operator, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sector 40 on May 3.

Police identified the arrested woman as one Shallu, 42, who they claimed was having an affair with the victim. The case of murder was registered at Sector 39 police station on the statement of Chander Pal’s son Sahil.

Investigators said that Shallu had been staying with Chander Pal in a rented accommodation in Sector 40. Chander Pal, police said, was married and his wife and children were also residing in Sector 40. Police said that the woman was being interrogated for ascertaining the motive behind the crime.

Police said that Sahil had told them that the suspect, Shallu, had called him informing that his father, Chander Pal, had consumed excessive alcohol on Tuesday. He further reported to the police that when he later visited the rented house, he found his father lying motionless, with strangulation marks around his neck. Sources said the body was later rushed to GMSH-16, where teh doctors declared the man brought dead. A panel of doctors later had conducted the autopsy, and confirmed to the police that the death was caused due to strangulation. Sources said that after this Shallu was picked up and under sustained interrogation, she reportedly confessed to the crime. Shallu will be produced in a local court on Sunday.

As per the police, the victim Chander Pal had a criminal history and had been previously arrested in connection to a cheating case by the cyber cell on March 12. He was then accused of withdrawing around Rs 5 lakh from the account of a civic body employee after stealing his SIM card. He was released on bail last month.